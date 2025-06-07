Harambee Stars grind out goalless draw with Chad in international friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2025 – Harambee Stars played out a barren draw with Chad in an international friendly in Marrakech on Saturday evening.

The national team started the game lively, William Lenkupae, in particular, stinging the palms of the Chad custodian early in the first half with a rasping left-footed shot from the right.

The central Africans defended stoically even as Stars’ forward-live severally attempted to breach their backline to no avail.

Lenkupae’s quick feet in the box in the 11th minute before he went down was waved away by the centre referee amid Kenyans’ appeal for a penalty.

The second half followed more of the same script, Benni McCarthy’s side pouring forward in what has been a change in the team’s playing philosophy away from the more cautious approach of the yesteryears.

The South African brought on league top scorer Emmanuel Osoro and James Kinyanjui midway through the second half and their introduction injected new energy into what was morphing into a tired offensive.

Kinyanjui’s forays on the right were a menace to the Chadians although the towering keeper Jordan Mbainais always proved up to the task of dealing with the dangerous crosses into the box.

The central Africans were not all-defensive minded though and threatened to cause an upset whenever they ventured forward.

Twinkle-toed left winger Haroun Tchaouna who twice got the best of Stars’ backline but for the hawk-eyed Brian Mandela.

The draw continues McCarthy’s winless run as head coach after three matches.

The two teams clash again at the same venue on Tuesday.