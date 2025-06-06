‘Timo’ back to podium ways after finishing second in Rome Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Timothy Cheruiyot notched his first podium of the year with a second-place finish at the fifth leg of the Diamond League in Rome on Friday night.

The 2019 World champion clocked a season’s best (SB) of 3:29.75 in the men’s 1500m, in a race won by Frenchman Azzedine Habz who timed a SB of 3:29.72.

Moroccan Annas Essayi finished third, also in a SB of 3:30.74.

Cheruiyot was competing in his fourth competition of the season in what has been a tough year thus far for the 2021 Olympic silver medalist.

His last race yielded an eighth place finish in the men’s 800m at the second leg of the Grand Slam Track series in Miami on May 3 — after clocking 1:47.12.

Other Kenyans in Friday’s race faltered.

The 2022 World Under 20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot suffered a disappointing setback, clocking a SB of 3:30.94 to finish sixth after podium finishes in Doha and Rabat.

African Games champion Brian Komen came eighth, also clocking a SB of 3:31.14.