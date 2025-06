LONDON, England, June 6, 2025 – Ange Postecoglou has left his role as Tottenham manager 16 days after leading them to victory in the Europa League final.

A 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao brought Spurs a first major trophy for 17 years.

However, it came towards the end of their worst Premier League season, with the London club finishing 17th after losing 22 of their 38 matches.

More to follow.