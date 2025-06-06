Pipeline whitewash DCI to edge closer to volleyball league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Game One of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league finals at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Friday.

The sleuths are playing in their first-ever final and were given a painful dose of reality as the oil merchants ruthlessly tore them apart to win 25-19 in the first set.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s side, who last won the league in 2022, upped the ante in the second set, cruising to a 25-20 win — their opponents best efforts notwithstanding.

The third set was more of a stroll for the African Club bronze medalists who won 25-14 to wrap up a good day in office.

The two teams clash again on Saturday at the same venue for Game Two of the finals.

A win for Pipeline will guarantee them the national crown whereas the detectives will be hoping to stretch the final to the decider on Sunday.