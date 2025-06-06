Pipeline whitewash DCI to edge closer to volleyball league title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate in a past match.

Sports

Pipeline whitewash DCI to edge closer to volleyball league title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Game One of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league finals at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sleuths are playing in their first-ever final and were given a painful dose of reality as the oil merchants ruthlessly tore them apart to win 25-19 in the first set.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s side, who last won the league in 2022, upped the ante in the second set, cruising to a 25-20 win — their opponents best efforts notwithstanding.

The third set was more of a stroll for the African Club bronze medalists who won 25-14 to wrap up a good day in office.

The two teams clash again on Saturday at the same venue for Game Two of the finals.

A win for Pipeline will guarantee them the national crown whereas the detectives will be hoping to stretch the final to the decider on Sunday.

In this article:

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved