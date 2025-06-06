Peerless Chebet bags another Diamond League record with dominant win in Rome

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet was in her league of her own as she cruised to victory at the fifth leg of the Diamond League in Rome on Friday night.

Chebet clocked a world lead, meet record and national record of 14:03.69 to win the women’s 5000m in what was a peerless run by the double world record holder.

Ethiopia’s Hailu Freweyni took second place in a personal best of 14:19.33 as Italian Nadia Battocletti clocked a national record of 14:23.15 to claim the final podium place.

Ahead of the race, Chebet had downplayed the possibility of smashing another record, insisting that she was simply out to enjoy herself.

However, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion showed that she was in the Italian capital for anything but fun, putting on the nitroburners to add another record to her name.

Her exploits in Rome come only a fortnight after narrowly missing out on the world record for the women’s 3000m at the fourth leg of the prestigious competition in Rabat.

Chebet clocked 8:11.56 on her way to victory – six seconds slower than the current world record of 8:06.11 set by China’s Wang Junxia in 1993.