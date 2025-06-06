Omanyala looking to right Kip Keino wrongs with improved Rome performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala says he will look to pit out a better performance when he lines up for the Rome leg of the Diamond League, after his third place finish at last weekend’s Kip Keino Classic.

Omanyala placed third on home soil at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in a time of 10.07, a race won by Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy while South Africa’s Walaza Bayanda was second.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net ahead of his race in Rome, Omanyala says he is focused on his next assignment, the Rome leg of the Diamond League, where he hopes to do better.

“It wasn’t a bad race at all and I am happy with the result. Could have been better but I take the result and look at what I can do better. My focus this season is just taking one race at a time and not getting ahead of myself with anything. This is done now and the focus is on Rome and doing better. There are a few things I will be working on to try and see if we can get faster times,” Omanyala told Telecomasia.

The Kenyan is yet to dip under 10 seconds this season, but remains confident he will get faster in subsequent races.