Harambee Starlets motivated by Morocco thrashing to become better - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets Martha Amunyolet battles for the ball as her teammate Violet Nanjala watches on. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Stars

Harambee Starlets motivated by Morocco thrashing to become better

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Harambee Starlets striker Violet Nanjala believes the team will get better despite Wednesday’s 5-1 thrashing by Morocco in an international friendly in Marrakech.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nanjala says they will use the extended break after the conclusion of the league to work on the mistakes within the squad.

“We can take this as a learning moment for us. The Africa Cup of Nations begins next month and for us who will be at home, this provides us with as much opportunity as possible to improve on ourselves. We are also hoping to qualify for next year’s Afcon and if we can correct these mistakes I believe we can make it,”

The national women’s team have set their sights on a second-ever appearance at the continental competition following their debut in 2016 in Cameroon.

However, on evidence of their recent performances, it won’t be a stroll in the park for Beldine Odemba’s charges.

They were behind after only two minutes in Marrakech before Fasila Adhiambo scored a screamer from an impossible angle to level the scores in the 20th minutes.

The wheels came off for the Starlets in the second half as their hosts ran amok with five goals.

It was their third straight loss for the national team, following on from their twin 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast in an international friendly in Abidjan in April this year.

The losses have raised questions over whether Odemba’s charges have what it takes to steer past the Gambia in their final round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September, this year.

Nonetheless, Nanjala believes the baptism by fire that they have undergone will forge them into a formidable team when the right time comes.

“We are grateful to the federation for organising this friendly to gauge ourselves against a tough team such as Morocco. Although we did not come away with a good result, we are grateful because at least the match keeps us busy and in good shape. I believe we are on course to achieve what we want,” the Moroccan-based hitwoman said.

Similarly, Starlets skipper Dorcas Shikobe said they have garnered valuable experience from the three friendlies.

“All those friendlies have taught us a lot on what we need to do if we are going to get that ticket to Afcon. We are team that is still growing and for those who have just joined us, these matches will make them better. I hope the federation continues to arrange more of such friendlies for us,” she said.

Starlets’ focus is now on the Cecafa Women’s Senior Championships that begins in Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday next week.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved