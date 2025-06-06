GSU clobber KPA to take huge step towards volleyball league crown - Capital Sports
GSU's Shadrack Misikhu celebrates with teammates. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball

GSU clobber KPA to take huge step towards volleyball league crown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – General Service Unit (GSU) laid down a marker for their title defence with a straight sets victory over Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Game One of their Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s league final at Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Friday evening.

The paramilitary side came into the game all guns blazing and were rewarded with a 25-15 victory in the first set.

GSU head coach Gideon Tarus watches on as his charges pulverize KPA. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The dockers steadied themselves and put up a gallant fight in the second set but still fell short as GSU ran out 25-22 winners in the second set.

The third set also followed the same script; KPA fighting hard to put respectability to the scoreline but the paramilitary side’s dominance coming to the fore with a 30-28 victory.

KPA coach James Ontere issues instructions during the match against GSU. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Game Two of the final is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the same venue and KPA will be keen to avoid another loss – which would hand the league crown to their opponents on a platter.

