Gor honchos respond after massive revenue loss at Mashemeji Derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Gor Mahia have undertaken a raft of drastic measures following the huge revenue loss incurred during Monday’s Mashemeji Derby in Homa Bay.

In a statement, the club have indefinitely suspended all its current stewards as they seek to recruit newer ones.

“The management has made a unanimous decision that during our home matches, all gates shall be free of stewards, branch representatives, and Gor Mahia security until further notice. Following this decision, the management will organize alternative security personnel to take charge of our last home game against Kenya Police,” secretary general Nick Arum said.

Furthermore, the club have ordered all its branches to conduct elections within 60 days after paying a Ksh 20,000 affiliation fee.

Each branch will be required to nominate two stewards who will then elect their officials.

“Nominated stewards will be required to possess a valid certificate of good conduct. The role of stewards will be purely field control,” the secretary general indicated.

K’Ogalo collected just over Ksh 2.1 million in gate revenue from Madaraka Day’s Mashemeji Derby encounter against AFC Leopards at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

This was despite the stadium filling to capacity and a far cry from the over Ksh 7.3 million collected by Ingwe in the first leg fixture between the two sides at the Nyayo Stadium on March 30, this year.

The huge discrepancy in revenue collection prompted Gor vice chair Sally Bolo to lament against characters denying the club the much-needed revenue by employing unscrupulous tactics to access the match venue.

“It’s sad that some of our own would rather bribe a steward or police officer than buy a valid ticket. The stadium fills up, yet the gate collection is embarrassingly low,” Bolo said.

She added: “How do we grow like that as a club? How do we pay players, run operations, or build a better future for the club? Gate charges are not donations; they are an investment in the team we love.”

The 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions are one of few clubs in the country who have adopted e-ticketing as a means of maximizing on gate revenues.

However, on the evidence of the Mashemeji Derby figures, the new system is yet to bear fruits.

Regardless, the club insist they will continue with e-ticketing, working to strengthen it.

“We started the e-ticketing process and the same will continue as planned. This is one of the elements we aim to achieve in our efforts to transform the club. We urge all to use the official link to purchase tickets well in advance to avoid last minute confusion. We advise against paying anyone money to have access to the match venue,” Arum said.