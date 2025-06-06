Gabriel signs new Arsenal deal until 2029 - Capital Sports
Arsenal defender Gabriel

English Premiership

Gabriel signs new Arsenal deal until 2029

Published

LONDON, England, June 6, 2025 – Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new long-term contract to keep him at the club until 2029.

The Brazilian was already under contract until 2027, but this new deal reflects his importance to manager Mikel Arteta’s project at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the club in a £27m move from Lille in 2020, making 210 appearances in all competitions.

“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot,” Gabriel said.

“I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it. I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.

“Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract. I love the supporters, my team-mates, I love this stadium. I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.”

Since 2022 he has formed a strong partnership with William Saliba in the centre of defence, and proven to be a major threat from set pieces.

Gabriel missed the final two months of the 2024-25 season with a hamstring injury and his absence was keenly felt – Arsenal dropped out of the Premier League title race and were defeated in the Uefa Champions League semi-finals by eventual winners Paris St-Germain.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are hoping to complete a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and are working to sign a new striker.

