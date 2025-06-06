Crystal Palace face wait over Europa League ruling - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crystal Palace players celebrate Ebe Eze's goal against Manchester City. PHOTO/CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

English Premiership

Crystal Palace face wait over Europa League ruling

Published

LONDON, England, June 6, 2025 – Crystal Palace are expected to have to wait until the end of the month to find out if they are able to play in the 2025-26 Europa League, according to sources with knowledge of the process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Eagles hierarchy travelled to Switzerland on Tuesday to discuss with Uefa officials about their participation in the competition.

Uefa rules forbid individuals from having control of more than one club in the same competition to avoid conflicts of interest.

Eagle Football – the multi-club group owned by John Textor which includes a minority shareholding in Palace – owns a majority stake in Ligue 1 side Lyon, who have also qualified for next season’s competition.

Palace are arguing that Textor – who has repeatedly tried to sell his stake with the club – does not have decisive control.

League places are used to determine who gets to play in the competition and given the French side finished sixth, they get priority over Palace, who ended 12th in the Premier League.

The original feeling was that the decision about their participation would come in the next week but sources now say that a ruling will come towards the end of June.

How did Palace get here?

Palace qualified for the Europa League by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Lyon finished sixth in the French top flight to initially gain a spot in the Conference League, but were promoted to the Europa League competition after Paris St-Germain – already qualified for the Champions League – won the Coupe de France.

Through Eagle Football, Textor – who initially invested £90m into Crystal Palace in 2021 – owns around 45% of the club and 90% of Lyon.

The American was appointed a director and joined co-owner Steve Parish, Josh Harris and David Blitzer on the board.

In January 2022, he invested in Brazilian club Botafogo and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek. Eagle Football still has controlling interests in both sides.

He became the owner of Lyon in June 2022.

Because Eagle Football has only has a 45% stake in Palace, the club is not part of the group’s multi-club organisation. Palace have not signed a player from any of those clubs, although Jake O’Brien, now at Everton, did move to Lyon from their academy.

Textor has tried to purchase a controlling stake in Palace in the past because it is thought he would prefer to have overall control of the club.

However, he has more recently tried to buy Everton and also sought a buyer for his Palace shares.

In an interview with the BBC last year, he said he does not run Palace – chairman and co-owner Parish does – although he can share his views.

He also conceded the pair disagree on their views over multi-club ownership.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis recently diluted his control at the club by placing his shares in a blind trust, when it looked like both Forest and Olympiakos – another club the Greek businessman owned – may both qualify for the Champions League.

But sources close to Eagle Football believe putting those Palace shares in a ‘blind trust’ is not an option because Textor and Eagle Football do not have decisive influence over the Selhurst Park outfit.

Crystal Palace and Uefa have both been approached for comment.

In this article:

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved