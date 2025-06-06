Chepkirui eager to grow after good start to season

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Purity Chepkirui is looking forward to continuous improvement following a commendable start to her season.

The 22-year-old says she has noted a lot of improvements in her running but is aiming to build on that and get better.

“Already I can see a number of improvements. I competed in my third straight Kip Keino Classic and I can say things keep getting better. I want to go the extra mile and do even much more,” the 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion.

Chepkirui was one of tens of athletes who graced last weekend’s Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex where she finished second in the women’s 1500m.

She clocked 4:06.97 to notch her third podium finish in 2025 after victories at the national cross country championships and the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret in February, this year.

Up next for the youngster is the fifth leg of the Rome Diamond League where she will up against elite competition in the women’s 1500m.

Among them are the 2022 World Indoor bronze medalist Hirut Meshesha of Ethiopia as well as Irishwoman Sarah Healy – the European Indoor 3000m champion.

Friday’s competition will be the third-ever Diamond League appearance for Chepkirui whose previous performances in the prestigious event have been disappointing.

She failed to finish in the women’s 1500m at the Brussels Diamond League in September 2023 – the same month in which she finished 11th at the Xiamen Diamond League in China after clocking 4:05.15.

Having started out as a teen runner in 2020 – going on to win the World Under 20 title a year later – Chepkirui is keen to inspire upcoming athletes with her performances this season.

“I look to inspire the upcoming athletes especially those that I train with. I hope that my performances will encourage them to improve as well,” she said.

Another Kenyan in the same race as Chepkirui is Paris Olympian Susan Ejore who has been on a good run in the Diamond League circuit thus far.

The United States-based runner has recovered well from her disappointing outing at the World Indoor Championships.

Her last race was a second-place finish at the third leg of the Doha Diamond League where she clocked 4:06.27 in the women’s 1500m.

She also finished second in the first leg of the Grand Slam Series in April in Kingston, Jamaica – clocking 4:05.10 in the same discipline.