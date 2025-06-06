Another podium finish for Omanyala at Diamond League in Rome - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala (L) runs against South Africa's Bayanda Walaza. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

Another podium finish for Omanyala at Diamond League in Rome

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala continued his podium run with a third place finish in the men’s 100m at the fifth leg of the Diamond League in Rome on Friday night.

Omanyala clocked 10.01, behind winner, Trayvon Bromell of the United States who timed a world lead of 9.84.

Cameroonian Emmanuel Eseme came second in a season’s best of 9.99.

The result came only a week after Omanyala had also finished third at the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

The 2022 African champion clocked 10.07 in the men’s 100m, in a race won by World Indoor 60m silver medalist Kennedy Lachlan of Australia.

Omanyala’s last Diamond League race was in Rabat, a fortnight ago, where he clocked 10.05 to finish second in the same discipline.

