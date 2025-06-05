World Championships Tokyo 25 unveils official medal design to commemorate 100 days to go

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The countdown is on! In just 100 days, the world’s greatest athletes will gather in Tokyo for the 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships.

To mark this exciting milestone, the Local Organising Committee, WCH Tokyo 25, is delighted to reveal the design of the official gold, silver and bronze medals that will be waiting for the athletes on the podium this September.

Crafted with passion and purpose, these stunning medals were designed with a single goal in mind: to be the medal every athlete dreams of winning.

Drawing on ideas from Japan’s junior and high school athletics stars, and shaped through spirited discussion with a panel of young athletes and design experts, the result is a medal that doesn’t just represent victory, but the remarkable journey it takes to get there.

Even the medal case tells a story. In a nod to Tokyo’s natural heritage and our sustainability promise, each one is made from locally sourced Tama wood – a warm, tactile reminder of the host city.

The medals and medal case will be on public display from Friday 6 June at the Central Exhibition Area on the second floor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government No.1 Building .

WCH Tokyo 25 Medal Design

Medal Design Concept

Front: The design extends beyond the original boundaries of the logo, with dynamic stripes sweeping across the front and Tokyo’s city code “TYO” stylised as an athletics track reaching outward, symbolising ambition, momentum, and growth.

The outer arc brings the design together, expressing connection and unity across the world through sport.

Back: The reverse side has a polished finish, acting as a mirror for each medalist – their first look at themselves as medal winners. There is also a plate where their name will be engraved into the design. It’s a subtle but powerful message: “Your effort, your journey has all led to this moment”. This medal design puts the athlete at the heart of the medal, celebrating their achievement and dedication to athletics.

Personalised for every champion

Each medal will be custom-engraved on the back with the medalist’s name, their country’s three-letter code, and the event in which they triumphed.

This engraving will take place inside the stadium, ensuring that the medal handed over during the ceremony is not just a symbol of victory but their victory, made personal from the very moment it’s awarded.

Behind-the-scenes of the medal-making process

To commemorate the completion of the WCH Tokyo 25 medal and case, we are pleased to present an exclusive behind-the-scenes video that highlights the meticulous craftsmanship and manufacturing process that went into both designs.

Comment from WCH Tokyo 25 President

The President of the Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, Mitsugi Ogata said:

“I am delighted to unveil the official medal design and medal case on this symbolic day, 100 days before the World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo.

This design is the result of a truly collaborative effort. Design experts and youth athletes all contributed their voices to help shape something meaningful for athletes around the world.

The medal case, crafted from locally sourced Tama wood, reflects our commitment to sustainability.

With the distinctive track stripe from our official logo incorporated into the medal design, I hope it becomes a powerful source of motivation for the athletes who strive to hold it in their hands, and a lasting memory for fans both in Japan and around the world”.

Medal Plaza

The medal ceremonies at WCH Tokyo 25 will be held at the Medal Plaza, an open-air plaza situated just outside the southern area of Japan National Stadium.

Designed with a warm, wood-themed aesthetic that complements the architecture of the stadium, the Medal Plaza will offer a welcoming and distinctive atmosphere for athletes and fans alike.

Spectators will enjoy a rare opportunity to experience the emotion of the moment up close, celebrating alongside the newly crowned medalists in an intimate and inspiring setting.

This unique space is set to become a focal point of the championships, fostering unforgettable memories for all in attendance.

In principle, medal ceremonies will take place prior to the evening sessions on the day following each final. The full schedule will be announced in due course.