Sabalenka a step closer to maiden French Open title after taking out Swiatek to reach final

PARIS, France, Jun 5 – World number one Aryna Sabalenka moved a step closer to a maiden French Open title by taking out four-time champion Iga Swiatek in their blockbuster semi-final.

Belarus’ Sabalenka earned a 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-0 victory to end fifth seed Swiatek’s 26-match winning run at the tournament.

After a slow start at Roland Garros, Poland’s Swiatek fought back to level but Sabalenka dominated a 24-minute deciding set.

Sabalenka, whose three Grand Slam titles have all come on hard surfaces, has never reached the Paris final before.

“It feels incredible but the job is not done yet. I’m thrilled with my performance,” said the 27-year-old.

“Iga is the toughest opponent, especially at Roland Garros, I’m proud I managed to get this win.”

Top seed Sabalenka will face either American second seed Coco Gauff or French wildcard Lois Boisson in Saturday’s final.

Gauff, a finalist in 2022, is the heavy favourite against Boisson, who began the event ranked 361st in the world and is appearing in her first Grand Slam main draw.