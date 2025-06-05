Police Bullets Aim to Fire Kibera As FKF Women’s Cup Enters Semi Final Stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – With the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League taking a break this weekend, attention shifts to the domestic cup where four women teams will be in action for the semi-final Sunday at various venues across the country.

Police Bullets fresh from being crowned national women’s Premier League champions will be targeting a double by lifting the FKF Women’s Cup.

However, Police, who have been sharpening skills at their backyard in Nairobi, will have to overcome Kibera Soccer Women at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday at 1pm.

Police are confident of firing their bullets at the target, who are a hard nut to crack to reach the final and either face Vihiga Queens or Bungoma Queens.

The team will be boosted by the return of top players including goalkeeper Annedy Kundu from doing duty with the national football team Harambee Starlets.

To reach the last four, Police gunned down Zetech Sparks 3-0 while Kibera Soccer Women edged out defending champions 3-4 on post-match penalties after settling for a goalless draw.

The other semi-final will see Vihiga Queens clash with Bungoma Queens at the Mumias Sports Complex with the match kicking-off at 1pm.

To book the semi-final, Vihiga beat Eldoret Falcons 4-1 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw while Bungoma dispatched Trinity Starlets 3-0.