Police Bullets Aim to Fire Kibera As FKF Women’s Cup Enters Semi Final Stage - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police Bullets players celebrate one of their goals against Zetech Sparks in a past match. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Football

Police Bullets Aim to Fire Kibera As FKF Women’s Cup Enters Semi Final Stage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – With the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League taking a break this weekend, attention shifts to the domestic cup where four women teams will be in action for the semi-final Sunday at various venues across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police Bullets fresh from being crowned national women’s Premier League champions will be targeting a double by lifting the FKF Women’s Cup.

However, Police, who have been sharpening skills at their backyard in Nairobi, will have to overcome Kibera Soccer Women at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday at 1pm.

Police are confident of firing their bullets at the target, who are a hard nut to crack to reach the final and either face Vihiga Queens or Bungoma Queens.

The team will be boosted by the return of top players including goalkeeper Annedy Kundu from doing duty with the national football team Harambee Starlets.

To reach the last four, Police gunned down Zetech Sparks 3-0 while Kibera Soccer Women edged out defending champions 3-4 on post-match penalties after settling for a goalless draw.

The other semi-final will see Vihiga Queens clash with Bungoma Queens at the Mumias Sports Complex with the match kicking-off at 1pm.

To book the semi-final, Vihiga beat Eldoret Falcons 4-1 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw while Bungoma dispatched Trinity Starlets 3-0.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved