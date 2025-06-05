Okatch named Kenya Rugby Union first-ever female chair - Capital Sports
New KRU chair Harriet Okatch. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Rugby

Okatch named Kenya Rugby Union first-ever female chair

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5, 2025 – Harriet Okatch has been named Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair, becoming the first-ever woman to hold the position in the history of the federation.

Okatch’s appointment was confirmed on Thursday night, following the resignation of Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai close to a week ago.

Following her appointment, Okatch promised to bring all stakeholders together to grow the game.

I’m humbled to be entrusted with this position. Thank you to the affiliates, KRU Board, and stakeholders for your support. To our secretariat and the playing component, thank you for focusing on keeping the game going in spite of all the turmoil. To our fans and all stakeholders, Sports unites, so please let’s all come together in growing this game that we all love. Asante sana,” she said.

Before her appointment, Okatch was a KRU board member, in charge of charge of Marketing and Commercial.

She was formerly the treasurer of Kisumu RFC before first joining KRU as a board member in 2023.

Okatch is also one of 2 African women for World Rugby’s Impact Beyond 2025 legacy project.

Former chair Mutai resigned on Friday last week at a stormy special general meeting (SGM) at the RFUEA Grounds, ahead of a no-confidence motion against him by member clubs.

Okatch will serve the remainder of the term until fresh elections.

