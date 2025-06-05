Kitale Club to host 12th Leg of the NCBA Golf Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The 12th leg of the NCBA Golf Series is set to take place on Saturday, June 7 at the Kitale Golf Club where at least 120 golfers are expected to participate in the tournament.

Competitors will battle for top honors in multiple categories, including Overall Men Gross Winner, Overall Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men & Lady Winner, Division 3 Overall Winner, and Junior Winner.

Each category winner will secure a spot in the Series Grand Finale slated for later this year.

Kitale Golf Club’s Captain Andrew Birir is looking forward to the event this weekend, noting that everything is set to ensure a smooth day of golfing.

“It is such a privilege, and we are happy to host this qualifier once again and for that we thank NCBA. We expect quite a big field this weekend, but everything has been put in place to ensure a memorable day of golfing for all participants and spectators. The course is in good condition, and we are ready to welcome the golfers,” Birir said.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “We remain dedicated to supporting the growth and development of golf across the country. Over the years, Kitale Golf Club has proven to be an excellent host for this leg of the series, providing a fantastic environment for competition. We are proud to continue this tradition and look forward to another memorable tournament this weekend.”

The Kitale event comes hot on the heels of the latest qualifier held at the Nyali Golf & Country Club barely two weeks ago where William Kaguta and Mary Kandu emerged as the overall gross winners at the event that attracted 223 golfers from across the Mombasa region.

Kaguta, playing off handicap 2, posted an excellent round of 68 gross to emerge as the Overall Gross Men Winner.

William Kaguta, the Overall Gross Men’s Winner, tees off during the NCBA Golf Series at Nyali Golf & Country Club.

He was closely followed by Henry Kamau (hcp 1), who secured the runer-up spot with a score of 74 gross. The third position went to Gurbux Singh (hcp 4), who finished with 76 gross.

On her part, back-to-back winner for the third time, Kandu, (hcp 9) impressed with a score of 78 gross to clinch the Overall Gross Lady Winner title. Joyce Radtke (hcp 10) followed with 80 gross as runner-up, while Susan Stokes (hcp 10) settled for third place with 88 gross.

In Division A (handicap up to 12), Omar Lewa (hcp 9) claimed top honors with 40 points. Vishnu Dhutia (hcp 11) followed in second place with 36 points, while Martin Wahome (hcp 12) completed the podium with 35 points.

Division B (hcp 13–24) saw Michael Mbugua (hcp 23) win with 40 points on countback, followed by Hitendra Halai (hcp 19) with the same score, and Tom Soigwa (hcp 19) third with 38 points.

On the ladies’ side in the same division, Florence Karimi (hcp 21) won with 34 points on countback, edging Joyce Kamau (hcp 24), while Truphena Oyaro (hcp 14) also finished with 34 points in third.

Division C (hcp 25–54) was claimed by Virginia Flora (hcp 45) with 40 points. Kabir Kakkar (hcp 36) and Jayne Githere (hcp 27) followed with 39 and 38 points, respectively while Fidelis Wasike (Jnr) (hcp 9) impressed in the juniors’ category, taking top honors with 32 points.