French Open: Where Swiatek v Sabalenka showdown will be decided

PARIS, France, Jun 5 – When the French Open draw was made a fortnight ago, it was the potential women’s match that everyone had their eye on.

Iga Swiatek – the reigning champion known as the ‘Queen of Clay’ – against world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

The pair have dominated the WTA Tour over the past three years, leading to an era-defining rivalry that resumes when they meet in the last four at Roland Garros on Thursday.

“It is the blockbuster of the entire tournament on the women’s side,” said former world number nine Andrea Petkovic, who will be analysing the match for BBC Radio 5 Live.

Poland’s Swiatek, seeded fifth, is bidding for a fourth straight title while Belarusian rival Sabalenka is seeking to snatch the crown for the first time.

They have never played each other at the clay-court Grand Slam and it will be the first time they have met competitively since the Cincinnati Open last August.

Swiatek, 24, leads their head-to-head record, with eight wins from 12 matches, including five of six meetings on clay.

But with questions still lingering over the four-time champion’s game, can 27-year-old Sabalenka end her rival’s formidable record?

Mentality, forehand & return – the case for Swiatek

Coming into Roland Garros, it was clear to see Swiatek’s reign was under threat.

The former world number one has dropped to her lowest ranking since 2022, having not reached a tour-level final since claiming last year’s French Open.

It was the first time she arrived in Paris without winning a title in the clay-court swing since her maiden major triumph in 2020.

After a humbling defeat by Danielle Collins in the Italian Open third round, Swiatek insisted her previous French Open record would count for nothing.

But she has improved match by match, and the manner with which she fought back from a set down against Elena Rybakina in the last 16 felt like a renaissance moment.

“Before the tournament started I put Iga as third favourite – after Aryna and Coco Gauff,” said Petkovic.

“But I changed my opinion after I saw her match against Rybakina. I saw the old mental strength of Iga in the most important moments.”

While it feels like Swiatek is still short of her very best level, the frustration she showed earlier in the clay-court swing has rarely been evident.

She has regained more trust in her damaging top-spin forehand, taking it more regularly from the centre of the court.

“Against the best movers in the world, you won’t hit as many winners on the backhand, no matter how good it is – so you have to go with your forehand,” said Petkovic.

“Her forehand is the biggest weapon on the clay courts because it has more spin, more margin and can really jump out of the strike zone of Sabalenka.”

Stepping back in her returning position – like she did against Rybakina – may also be a key tactic against another big server.

“Swiatek always returns from the same position every single time, no matter who is serving. That works well against players who don’t serve well,” Petkovic added.

“But against the Rybakinas – and the Sabalenkas – this is a dangerous thing.

“If you don’t see the ball early enough you will be under pressure right away.”

Raw power & early control – the case for Sabalenka

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka replaced Swiatek at the top of the rankings last year and has opened a commanding lead over her rivals this season.

With 39 wins from 45 matches, her powerful style transcends surfaces and is backed up by an unparalleled consistency.

Sabalenka, who has won three WTA titles this year, is the first player to reach the quarter-finals at 10 consecutive Grand Slams since American great Serena Williams between 2014 and 2017.

To reach her first French Open final, she will have to find a way to end Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak on the Paris clay.

“The most important thing for Aryna – against anybody in the world – is whether she can control the first two to three shots. That’s where she makes the difference,” said Petkovic.

“It doesn’t mean she has to win the point in the first two or three shots, but she has to be able to gain control.

“If she is able to do that, I think it will be very hard for Iga to win.”

Sabalenka, whose also reached the 2023 semi-finals, is becoming more than just a ball crusher as she looks to evolve her game.

She is playing with increasing variety and has used the drop-shot effectively in Paris, although the speed of Swiatek may be able to neutralise that option.

“I’m going to play with my power, because this is something where I feel the most comfortable,” said Sabalenka.

“But when you put the other player on the back foot, it’s really important to mix it up little bit just so they guess every time.”

How TikTok has helped bond rivals

To paraphrase an old saying, Swiatek and Sabalenka appear to have decided it is better to keep your rivals even closer than your friends.

The pair practised together in the off-season and shared a court again at Roland Garros before the tournament started.

Swiatek played down the significance of the session, which took place as she looked to rediscover her game.

“It’s great always to practice with Aryna. She gives a great rhythm and the practice will have quality,” said Swiatek, who has dropped just one set in the tournament so far.

“But, honestly, it was two weeks ago. It was the first points that I played after Rome. I think a lot has changed since then.”

Swiatek believes the rivalry is “pushing” both players to greater heights, while Sabalenka says they have also bonded more away from the court.

On the face of it, the pair have little in common. Swiatek is the bookish introvert, Sabalenka is the Tiger-monikered extrovert.

Doing a TikTok video together at last year’s WTA Finals has helped forge what Sabalenka described as a “better relationship”.

But, on Thursday, it will be strictly business.

“I love these challenges. I am always excited to face someone strong who can challenge me,” said Sabalenka.

“I go out there and I fight, and I’m ready to leave everything I have to get the win.”