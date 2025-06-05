Eleven killed in India crush as fans gather for IPL victory parade

NEW DELHI, India, Jun 5 – Eleven people have been killed and dozens injured in a crush outside a cricket stadium in Bengaluru, which was hosting a victory parade to celebrate the home team’s Indian Premier League win, the state’s chief minister said.

Thousands of people had lined the streets on Wednesday to welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who beat the Punjab Kings in the IPL cricket final the day before.

Karnataka state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters that authorities had not expected the number of people who had turned out.

One police official told the BBC more than 200,000 people came out for the victory parade but they had anticipated only half that amount.

When the tragedy struck, the gates of the stadium “were not even opened, but there were so many people trying to push through a small gate that the stampede took place”, an official said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “mishap in Bengaluru is heartrending” adding that his “thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones”.

State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was “deeply shocked by the tragic loss of lives”.

“A moment of joy has been eclipsed by sorrow,” he added.

The RCB team had arrived by a special flight at the old HAL airport to be received by Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. They were taken in a procession to the hotel.

This was a precursor for the reception on the steps of the majestic Vidhana Soudha, seat of the state legislature, where Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers met the team.

The team was then scheduled to drive, again, in a procession to the stadium before the crush occurred.

The team, however, reached the stadium for a brief reception where cricket legend Virat Kohli spoke. “There was a huge crowd inside,” one eyewitness, who did not want to share his name, told BBC Hindi.

Prior to the incident, masses of people from different parts of the city had moved towards the stadium on all modes of transport wearing RCB jerseys.

Metro trains were so packed that several people – including this reporter – were not able to enter any compartment. All this while passengers inside the train and outside chanted the team’s name in chorus.

Auto rickshaws and taxis did not respond to requests from people who wanted to be dropped anywhere near the stadium. Those who agreed dropped commuters several kilometres away.

After reports of people losing their lives in the crush spread, people started rushing away to metro stations.

Authorities shut down the stations around the stadium as huge crowds had gathered on the platforms.