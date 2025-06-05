2025 Basketball Africa League Season: By The Numbers

PRETORIA, South Africa, May 5 – The 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs and Finals, which will be held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa for the first time from Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 14, will feature the top eight teams from the three conference group phases that were held in Rabat, Morocco; Dakar, Senegal; and Kigali, Rwanda in April and May.

No. 1 seed AlAhli Tripoli (Libya; 6-0), No. 2 seed Al Ittihad (Egypt; 6-0), No. 3 seed 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia; 4-2), No. 4 seed Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria; 4-2), No. 5 seed 2024 BAL champion Petro de Luanda (Angola; 3-3), No. 6 seed Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR; Rwanda; 3-3), No. 7 seed Kriol Star (Cape Verde; 3-3) and No. 8 seed FUS de Rabat (Morocco; 2-4).

The schedule for the Playoffs and Finals features four seeding games followed by an eight-game, single-elimination playoffs, culminating with the 2025 BAL Finals on June 14 at 4:00 p.m. CAT. Tickets are on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Ticketmaster.co.za.

Below are notable facts and figures about the 2025 BAL season:

250,000,000 – Since 2021, the BAL has contributed more than $250 million to Africa’s GDP.

2,739,498 – BAL games have generated a record 2,739,498 million views on the league’s YouTube channel this season (+69% year-over-year).

168,000 – The May 22 game between APR and Made by Basketball (MBB; South Africa) was the most-watched game ever on the BAL’s YouTube channel, with 168,000 unique viewers.

111,008 – The BAL set an attendance record with 111,008 fans attending the three conference group phases, including three sold-out opening days.

37,000 – Nearly 37,000 jobs were linked to the BAL playing games across the continent over the league’s first four seasons.

2,347 – This season, the BAL has engaged 2,347 youth and community members through social impact programming.

600 – More than 600 media members from 30 countries across Africa, Europe, and the U.S. were credentialed to cover the three conference group phases.

214 – The 2025 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages.

156 – The 12 BAL teams collectively featured 156 players from a record 28 countries across Africa, Europe, Oceania and the U.S. during group phase play.

115 – AlAhli Tripoli scored a BAL-record 115 points in a win against the Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya) on May 18.

39 – MBB guard Teafale Lenard Jr. scored a BAL season-high 39 points in a 76-85 loss to the Nairobi City Thunder on May 24.

17 – Rivers Hoopers center Peter Olisemeka grabbed a BAL season-high 17 rebounds in a 94-77 loss to Al Ittihad on April 12.

13 – Petro de Luanda guard Childe Dundao set a BAL record for most assists in a game with 13 in a 103-74 win over Kriol Star on April 26.

12 – As part of the fourth edition of the BAL Elevate program, one NBA Academy Africa prospect joined each of the 12 BAL teams for the season.

8 – APR center Aliou Diarra set a BAL record for most blocked shots in a single game with eight in a 77-74 win vs. the Nairobi City Thunder on May 25.

8 – Al Ahli Tripoli guard Jean-Jacques Boissy made a BAL season-high eight three-pointers in an 87-77 win vs. MBB on May 17.

6 – A record six new teams and two new countries competed in the 2025 BAL season.

2 – Kriol Star is the only BAL team to win two overtime games in the same season, vs. ASC Ville de Dakar on May 1 (95-92) and vs. Petro de Luanda on May 4 (71-69).

2 – 2022 BAL champion US Monastir and defending champion Petro de Luanda are the only two teams to compete in all five BAL seasons.

1 – This season marked the first time BAL games were held in Morocco and the first time South Africa is hosting the Playoffs and Finals.