Starlets out to outshine Morocco in international friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2025 – Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe is grateful for the chance to test herself against Morocco in an international friendly in Marrakech on Wednesday night.

Shikobe says the North Africans present a perfect chance for the entire team to gauge themselves ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against the Gambia.

“This game is important for us to gauge ourselves ahead of the final qualifier match. We are grateful to the federation for organising this friendly because it will provide us a picture of whether we are making progress or not,” the Greek-based defender said.

Shikobe is one of most experienced members of the team, having represented Kenya at their only appearance at the continental level in 2016 in Cameroon.

The former Oserian and Thika Queens stalwart was also part of the national team that lifted the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge title without conceding a goal.

Her experience has come in handy as Beldine Odemba’s charges chase a second-ever Wafcon qualification.

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe in training in Morocco. PHOTO/FKF

She was a rock at the back for the Starlets as they nicked a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia in their previous stage of the qualification, becoming the first Kenyan side to come away with maximum points from North Africa.

As they prepare to square up with the Atlas Lionesses, Shikobe says the mentality in the camp is that of winners.

“Personally, I am ready…the entire team are ready. We have been putting in the shift in training and ready to go against the Moroccans in tonight’s friendly. My teammates are equally motivated and we cannot wait for the first whistle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vihiga Queens forward Tumaini Waliaula has promised to make the most of her debut in the national team.

“I am grateful for the chance to get to play for the national team. I am looking forward to getting on the pitch and making my country proud. This friendly will give us the experience we need ahead of the Wafcon qualifier,” she said.

Waliaula is one of the new faces in Odemba’s side, a just reward for topping the scoring charts of the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League with 15 goals – alongside Kenya Police’s Rebecca Okwaro.

Odemba will be hoping that Waliaula’s hot streak in front of goal translates to the national set-up.