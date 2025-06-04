Odibets offers New Aviator Challenges in Kenya - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Odibets offers New Aviator Challenges in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kernya, Jun 4 – Odibets, a leading sports betting company in Kenya, is thrilled to announce the introduction of the exhilarating Aviator betting tournaments and rains to its platform, bringing a fresh and innovative gaming experience to Kenyan punters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odibets is elevating the local betting scene with this dynamic and engaging crash game, designed to captivate both new and seasoned bettors.

Aviator, developed by Spribe, is a fast-paced, interactive betting game that has taken the global gaming world by storm.

Players place bets on a virtual airplane as it ascends, with multipliers increasing in real-time. The challenge? Cash out before the plane flies off the screen to secure winnings, blending strategy, timing, and excitement. With its simple yet thrilling mechanics, Aviator offers a 97% Return to Player (RTP) rate, making it a favorite for those seeking high-potential rewards.

Odibets is introducing Aviator with a focus on seamless gameplay, generous bonuses, and mobile accessibility.

There are several factors that make the Odibets Aviator platyform interesting

  • User-Friendly Interface: Odibets’ Aviator is accessible via its lightweight 2MB mobile app, optimized for Kenyan users to save data while delivering a smooth, lag-free experience. Players can place bets, track multipliers, and cash out in real-time, even on low-bandwidth networks.
  • Exclusive Bonuses and Free Bets: Odibets offers a lot of incentives for its players. Regular promotions such as tournaments with spot winners as well as rains incentivize players to play responsibly.
  • M-Pesa Integration: Catering to Kenyan preferences, Odibets ensures seamless deposits and withdrawals via M-Pesa, with instant withdrawal processing for maximum convenience.
  • Responsible Gaming: Odibets is committed to ethical sports betting, offering tools like self-exclusion and spending limits to promote responsible gaming, aligning with global standards set by the authorities, namely BCLB.
  • Community Engagement: With regards to engagements, players enjoy interactive features. Odibets’ Aviator includes a live chat function, allowing players to share strategies and celebrate wins, fostering a vibrant betting community.

“We’re excited to encourage responsible gaming of Aviator in Kenya, a game that combines the thrill of sports betting with the excitement of aviation,” said Dedan Mungai, General manager at Odibets.

“By taking cues from established leaders and regulators, we’ve tailored Aviator to suit Kenyan players, offering unmatched accessibility, bonuses, and a responsible gaming environment. This is a game-changer for Odibets and our passionate community of punters.”

Since its introduction to the Kenyan market, Aviator has gained traction for its simplicity and high-stakes thrills.

Nicknamed “Rubani” by local players, it has already produced a large number of winners. However, Odibets acknowledges concerns raised by recent reports about the game’s addictive potential and is working closely with the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) to ensure full transparency and fairness in its operations.

Kenyan bettors can dive into the action by downloading the Odibets app from the Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.odibet.app) or visiting www.odibets.com. New users can sign up, claim their welcome bonus, and start playing Aviator. With bets starting as low as Sh1, the sky’s the limit for both casual players and high rollers.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved