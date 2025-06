LONDON, England, June 4, 2025 – Middlesbrough have sacked head coach Michael Carrick after two-and-a-half years in charge.

The former England midfielder, 43, took over at the Championship side in October 2022 for his first role in management.

He guided the team to a play-off finish in 2022-23 but they have missed out on the top six in the past two campaigns.

Carrick’s assistants Jonathan Woodgate and his brother Graeme Carrick have also left the club.

