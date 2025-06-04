McCarthy praised for fatherly influence on Harambee Stars players

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Boniface Muchiri says head coach Benni McCarthy has changed the mood in the national team for the better.

Muchiri describes the South African as a father figure who has guided the players to become the better version of themselves.

“He is more than a coach…he is a father figure, he is like a brother. He has given a lot of freedom to the players to express themselves…and to give their best. He has brought positive vibes to the squad. For me I feel that is the best way to get the best out of every player,” the Ulinzi Stars lynchpin said.

Muchiri is part of McCarthy’s 25-man squad that are currently in Morocco, preparing for a double-header international friendly against Chad this week.

He was also part of the team that competed at January’s Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar in which he scored in a 2-0 win over Tanzania.

It is the coming to age of a player who has had to wait out in the cold for three years since making his debut for the national team in 2019 in a 1-1 draw with Uganda Cranes.

A soldier by profession, the former Tusker midfielder is willing to shed blood, sweat and tears for the flag on the field.

“Everybody is willing to work and give the best for the country. My encouragement to the new players in the team is use their strong points to show their quality and risk it all for the sake of the country on the pitch. Given the opportunity, I am ready to give 100 per cent for my team to get positive results and to mentor the young ones,” Muchiri said.

Kenya is using the friendly as preparations for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which it will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda in August this year.

McCarthy’s charges have been drawn in a tough Group A that includes Morocco, Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).