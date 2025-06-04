Kenyan trio to fly national flag at World Continental Tour in Dutch city

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2025 – The Kenyan trio of Jackline Chepngeno, Caren Chebet and Celestine Mantaine will be in action at Monday’s FBK Games World Continental Tour in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

The three will be flying the national flag in the women’s 3000m steeplechase where they will battle it out with 14 other elite runners, including the 2020 Olympic champion Peruth Jemutai of Uganda and the 2012 World Under 20 champion Daisy Jepkemei of Kazakhstan.

The three Kenyans will be seeking their first wins of the year on the international front, following what has been a lacklustre season thus far.

For Chebet, the 2017 World Under 18 champion will be eager to make up for her poor result at last weekend’s Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour in Nairobi where she failed to finish in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The 25-year-old’s only podium finish in 2025 thus far was a first-place at the national trials for the World Relays on April 12, when she clocked 9:36.28 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

On the other hand, Chepngeno will be competing in her event in three years, having last ran in October 2022 when she finished third at the Frankfurt Marathon – clocking 2:25.14.

The 32-year-old won silver for Kenya at the 2016 African Championships in Durban, South Africa, running 31:27.73 to finish second in the women’s 10,000m.

Mantaine is a relatively new face in athletics and would be chomping at the chance to announce herself on the world scene in style.

The 18-year-old’s last track and field event was at the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships in June last year, during which she clocked 16:18.45 to finish seventh in the women’s 5000m.

The three will be praying to go one better than last year when Ferdinand Omanyala was the sole winner for Kenya, clocking 10.01 to win the men’s 100m.