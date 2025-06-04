Harambee Starlets thrashed by Morocco in international friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2025 – The national women’s football team suffered a humiliating 5-1 thrashing by Morocco in an international friendly in Marrakech on Wednesday night.

The Harambee Starlets fell behind after only two minutes before Fashila Adhiambo levelled matters for the visitors in the 20th minutes.

The North Africans then went on a rampage in the second half, scoring four goals in blitz of goals that blew Beldine Odemba’s charges out of the water.

The defeat is the second straight loss for Starlets following April’s double loss to Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

More to follow…