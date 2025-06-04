Grealish set to be left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad

MANCHESTER, England, June 4, 2025 – Jack Grealish is expected to be left out of the Manchester City squad for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old’s future at Etihad Stadium is unclear heading into the summer transfer window amid a growing sense he would benefit from a move before next season.

There is likely to be interest from clubs across Europe in Grealish, who may be attracted to a fresh start at a top club who could provide him with regular football.

It remains to be seen whether his reported £300,000-per-week wages will prove prohibitive towards any potential deal, whether on loan or permanent.

City have agreed a 55m euros (£46.3m) deal with AC Milan for Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, while they are also in talks to sign Lyon forward Rayan Cherki and Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Grealish, according to sources, is keeping an open mind over his future, with the extended 32-team Club World Cup running from 14 June to 13 July in the United States.

The former Aston Villa star joined City in 2021 for a then-British record fee of £100m and was a key part of Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning side in 2022-23.

In total, Grealish has won three Premier League titles with the club, as well as an FA Cup, Champions League and the Club World Cup in its previous guise.

However, he has struggled for regular playing time over the past two seasons and started just seven league games in 2024-25.

“Of course, Jack has to play,” Guardiola said in May. “He’s an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days.

“It didn’t happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it – with us or another place.

“It’s a question for Jack, his agent, and the club. If he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution.”

A lack of football has also seen Grealish lose his place in the England squad. He wasn’t picked for Euro 2024 and with a year until the 2026 World Cup, he is likely to need more first-team football to have a chance of forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans.