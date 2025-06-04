Gor midfield marshall eager to impress McCarthy in Chad friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango is keen to catch the eye of Harambee Stars’ head coach Benni McCarthy in this week’s international friendly against Chad.

Onyango has returned to the national team set-up for the first time since last year and is eager to make the most of it.

“It’s been like a year since I last made it to the national team and I am so grateful for another chance to feature in the side. I have really enjoyed my time in training so far and I am looking forward to getting better,” the Kakamega High School alumnus said.

Onyango is one of four K’Ogalo players who have been named by the South African for this week’s double-header international friendly against central Africans in Morocco.

The others include Austine Odhiambo, Alphonce Omija and Sylvester Owino.

Onyango is yet to step out on the turf in the national team jersey albeit he was was when he was an unused substitute in an international friendly against Russia — on October 2023.

He had also sat on the bench in Stars’ 2-1 loss to Qatar in an international friendly on March 28.

The towering midfielder is keeping his fingers crossed that he will get the opportunity to take to the pitch and showcase his capabilities.

“Personally, these two friendlies are an opportunity for me to give my best. For the team, it is a chance to continue preparing for the upcoming tournament (CHAN). We are prepared and we want to win both games,” he said.

Onyango has been one of the positives in what has been a somewhat underwhelming season for his club – scoring five goals across all competitions thus far.