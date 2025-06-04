Finland women's boss sorry after selecting 51-year-old - Capital Sports
Finland's Nanne Ruuskanen. PHOTO/FIRAT TOPAL

Football

Finland women’s boss sorry after selecting 51-year-old

Published

HELSINKI, Finland, June 4, 2025 – Finland women’s manager Outi Saarinen has apologised after accidentally naming a 51-year-old former player in the squad for their match against Serbia.

When naming the line-up, she mistakenly selected the long-retired Stina Ruuskanen instead of 23-year-old defender Nanne Ruuskanen.

The error was not spotted until after the teamsheet deadline had passed so the younger Ruuskanen missed the 1-1 Women’s Nations League draw.

Her older namesake, who is no relation, won the last of her two Finland caps 29 years ago and took the mix-up in good spirits.

“I’m definitely ready if the call comes! Just yesterday I was playing in a hobby league match… so my game feel is good,” Stina told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

In a statement from the Finnish Football Association, Saarinen said: “Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances.

“I am very sorry for the mistake.”

