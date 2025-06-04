Chelsea sign Ipswich striker Delap in £30m deal - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liam Delap in his new colours. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC

English Premiership

Chelsea sign Ipswich striker Delap in £30m deal

Published

LONDON, England, June 4, 2025 – Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for a £30m fee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after the Blues met a release clause in his Ipswich deal that was activated following their relegation from the Premier League.

Sources say Chelsea will pay £20m up front and the Tractor Boys have negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Enzo Maresca’s side saw off competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton to sign the England Under-21 international.

“I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach,” said Delap.

“It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

Delap scored 12 goals in 37 top-flight appearances last term.

The Englishman emerged from Manchester City’s academy and had loan spells at Stoke, Preston and Hull before joining Ipswich in 2024 for about £20m.

More to follow.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved