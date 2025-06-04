Chelsea sign Ipswich striker Delap in £30m deal

LONDON, England, June 4, 2025 – Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for a £30m fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after the Blues met a release clause in his Ipswich deal that was activated following their relegation from the Premier League.

Sources say Chelsea will pay £20m up front and the Tractor Boys have negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Enzo Maresca’s side saw off competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton to sign the England Under-21 international.

“I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach,” said Delap.

“It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

Delap scored 12 goals in 37 top-flight appearances last term.

The Englishman emerged from Manchester City’s academy and had loan spells at Stoke, Preston and Hull before joining Ipswich in 2024 for about £20m.

More to follow.

