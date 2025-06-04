Bruno future at Otenga in doubt after tough season for lakeside club

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2025 – Kisumu All Stars head coach Charles Bruno has given the clearest hint that he is set to depart the club at the end of the season.

In a statement shared by the club, the former Gor Mahia and Thika United defender has hinted that his chapter at Otenga might be coming to an end.

“Right now, my focus is fully on the two games ahead — with my players, my technical bench, my football family. We’ve come a long way together, and I’m here because of the incredible people who’ve stood by me through it all. I love them. I owe them everything,” Bruno said.

Bruno initially joined the club as a player in 2019 from Mount Kenya United before transitioning into an assistant coach.

He then took over as head coach on October 17, 2023, leading the lakeside team to a fifth-place finish in his first full season in which he garnered 62 points from 38 matches.

However, the going has been tough for Bruno and All Stars, following the withdrawal of the Kisumu County government as the main sponsors of the team.

This has resulted in the team often struggling to honour their matches, sometimes becoming stranded after playing away.

Despite the challenges, the gaffer has maintained a stoic outlook on the future.

In January this year – following the withdrawal of their sponsors – Bruno vowed to soldier on with the team to the end.

In his latest statement, the coach has promised to work hard towards reaping maximum points from their final two games.

“Every story has its ending… but this chapter isn’t over yet. Let’s finish strong. I’ve never liked goodbyes — they hit deep. But life brings those moments, and all we can do is meet them with heart and courage,” he said.

Otenga presently sit seventh on the National Super League (NSL) standings with 46 points from 32 games.

Bruno is currently with Harambee Starlets in Morocco for an international friendly against the hosts on Wednesday evening.

He was earlier this year on-boarded as one of the assistants to coach Beldine Odemba.