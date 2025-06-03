Chelsea pass on Sancho so pay Manchester United penalty - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United loaned former Manchester City academy player Sancho to Chelsea after he fell out with former manager Erik ten Hag

Football

Chelsea pass on Sancho so pay Manchester United penalty

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 3 – Chelsea have opted not to sign winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis and will instead pay a Ksh 874m (£5m) penalty to send the player back to Manchester United.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However the Blues have expressed their interest to AC Milan in signing France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Sancho moved to Stamford Bridge on loan last summer after his relationship with former United manager Erik ten Hag broke down.

United, who signed Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, are happy for the 25-year-old to leave.

Chelsea did not pay a loan fee for the player and covered just half of his reported Ksh 52.4m (£300,000) -a-week wages.

The Blues had agreed an obligation to buy Sancho for a fee of about 25m if they finished higher than 14th in the Premier League, which they did – or pay to get out of the deal.

However, the club and the player’s representatives have not been able to agree on a contract for Sancho, who would have had to take a pay cut from his deal at United.

The England forward has a year remaining on his United contract, and the club still owe £17m to Dortmund.

Sancho scored in the 4-1 win over Real Betis on Wednesday to help Chelsea win the Conference League – their first trophy since February 2022 – and ended the season with five goals and 10 assists in 42 games.

Although he is under contract until 30 June at Chelsea, he is unlikely to play for them in this month’s Club World Cup in the United States.

Maignan emerges as goalkeeper target

Chelsea have learned that doing a deal for Maignan is a possibility, because the goalkeeper would be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has been a regular for Milan since joining them on a five-year contract from Lille in 2021.

He has been first choice for France since Hugo Lloris retired from international football in January 2023.

Chelsea have struggled to find a long-term option in goal since buying Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018 for £71m, which remains the world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Two years later they brought in Edouard Mendy, who left for Al-Ahli in 2023, while Kepa has spent the past two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and then Bournemouth.

In the past two years the Blues have also signed Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic and Filip Jorgensen but the club appears unconvinced by all three.

Petrovic spent last term on loan at Strasbourg while Sanchez and Jorgensen both had spells in the Chelsea team.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved