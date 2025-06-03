AK to use Prefontaine Classic to select athletes for World Champs - Capital Sports
Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei

Athletics

AK to use Prefontaine Classic to select athletes for World Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) will use this year’s Prefontaine Classic to select athletes to represent the country in the men’s 10,000m and women’s 5000m at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

In a statement, the federation said the decision to hold the national trials for the two disciplines in Oregon is because of the competitive nature of the Diamond League event.

“It is on the backdrop of these outstanding exploits (past success by Kenyans at Prefontaine Classic) that we are convicted that this year’s national trials for the two disciplines will be equally competitive, thus producing a final team of world-class athletes capable of sweeping the podium in Tokyo,” AK said.

The federation further clarified that the selection of athletes to represent Kenya in the men’s 5000m and women’s 10,000m will be undertaken during the national trials for the global competition, at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

This is the second straight year in which AK will select a Kenyan team at the Diamond League event, following last year when they chose the men’s and women’s 10,000m for the Paris Olympics at the same competition.

On that occasion, Beatrice Chebet famously set a new world record of 28:54.14 in the women’s 10,000m as Lilian Kasait (29:26.89) and Margaret Chelimo (29:27.59) finished third and fourth, respectively, to join her on the team.

In the men’s 10,000m, Daniel Mateiko (26:50.81) led a clean podium sweep, finishing first ahead of Nicholas Kipkorir (26:50.94) and Bernard Kibet (26:51.09).

The federation is hopeful that Kenya’s rich tradition with the Prefontaine Classic will extend to this year.

“Kenya has a rich history and connection with this prestigious event where several of our athletes have over the years shone and etched their names in record books with memorable performances,” they said.

This year’s competition will be on July 5 at the Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

In this article:

