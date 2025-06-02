Sarri returns for second spell in charge of Lazio - Capital Sports
Lazio's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri

Football

Sarri returns for second spell in charge of Lazio

Published

ROME, Italy, June 2, 2025 – Maurizio Sarri has rejoined Lazio as head coach – 15 months after leaving the role.

The 66-year-old replaces Marco Baroni, who led the Serie A side to a seventh-placed finish last season to miss out on European qualification.

Sarri resigned in March 2024 following a fifth defeat in six games and was also heavily critical of the club’s transfer policy.

The former Chelsea boss spent three years previously in charge of Lazio and president Claudio Lotito said in a statement: “Maurizio Sarri has returned home.

“His return is a choice of heart, conviction and vision. With him we want to resume a path that was interrupted too soon, aware that together, we can bring back enthusiasm, identity and ambition.

“Welcome back to your home, commander.”

Naples-born Sarri began his coaching career at low-level Italian clubs alongside his work as a banker.

He quit his day job to focus on management in the early 2000s, but did not reach the Italian top-flight until the age of 55 when he steered Empoli to promotion in 2013-14.

Sarri then led hometown club Napoli to two second-placed finishes in three years and was named Serie A manager of the year in 2016-17.

He spent one season at Chelsea in 2018-19, winning the Europa League and reaching the Carabao Cup final, before returning to Italy and winning the title with Juventus in the following campaign.

Sarri joined Lazio in June 2021 and led them to second place in the 2022-23 season, which was their best league finish since winning the title in 1999-2000.

