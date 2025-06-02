Naibois keeper dreaming of glory against Gor Mahia in FKF Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2, 2025 – Nairobi United goalkeeper Ernest Muhammad has set sights on lifting the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup trophy come the end of this month.

Muhammad says the ultimate target is to win the domestic cup competition for a chance to represent the country at next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

“Expect a win…because we are up to the task. We are here for the trophy and we want to win it,” the netminder said.

Muhammad was the hero as the National Super League (NSL) side continued their fairytale run in the FKF Cup with a 3-1 win over Mara Sugar via post-match penalties in a semi-final duel at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

For his exploits, the custodian was awarded the Man of the Match (MOTM), his second of the competition following their match against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in which he saved the bankers’ seventh penalty for a 6-5 victory.

Muhammad said his achievements were not by fluke but by hard work.

“I feel good and I am very proud of myself. I have been working very hard and now it has paid off. I am really proud of myself,” he said.

Nicholas Muyoti’s side have been the giant fellers of the competition; besides KCB, they have beaten Tusker FC and Kakamega Homeboyz to make it to the last four – and finally, into the final.

A bigger monster awaits them in the final in the form of nine-time champions Gor Mahia.

Nonetheless, Muhammad is oozing with confidence – pointing to their exploits thus far as evidence of their potency.

“It feels good…being in the NSL and winning against the top class in the Premier League, I think it is an achievement. It is a really good thing and we are really proud of ourselves,” he said.

Muhammad received Ksh 100,000 from the tournament’s sponsor, Mozzart Bet, which he will distribute to a charitable cause of his choice.

He said the award will go a long way in developing his goalkeeping clinic that he runs in Nairobi.

“I have a goalkeeping clinic that I run locally and this will definitely go towards purchasing what is needed to keep going. There are a number of young players that I am trying to help come up and they need the equipment to help in this so I will be giving it to the goalkeeping clinic,” Muhammad said.