Muyoti postpones champagne popping until after duel with Gor

City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti and his assistant exchange views. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2, 2025 – Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti says it is too early for them to celebrate despite reaching the finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup.

Muyoti says they will only pop the champagne once they beat Gor Mahia in the finals of the domestic cup competition, at the end of the month.

“The time to celebrate has not yet come. Everyone wants to win this trophy so we can’t begin to celebrate before we play the final. We are not worried about the calibre of the opponent we will face…if it is Gor Mahia, well and good…bring it on,” the former AFC Leopards midfielder said.

The incoming National Super League (NSL) champions booked their ticket to the final with a 3-1 win (post-match penalties) over Mara Sugar at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

The teams were tied at 1-1 after normal regulation time, following Michael Karamor’s opener for Naibois in the 54th minute before Lameck Omondi equalised three minutes later.

Assessing the game, the gaffer admitted it was a thrilling duel between two teams who were hungry for the ticket.

“It was a very competitive game between two good teams. Congratulations to Mara Sugar…I think they brought their A-game and gave us quite the match that we deserved to have,” he said.

The eight-year-old team have garnered a reputation as the giant-killers of the competition, having dispatched Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz enroute to the final.

It is a performance that has filled Muyoti with pride, the gaffer pointing out it is a marker of better days to come.

“If you look at the way we have played against the big teams, it shows we are ready to play in the Premier League. As a coach, this makes me happy because it shows there are better things to come. This is a big plus for the team and they are currently high on confidence. My hope is that they will continue in the same wavelength and go on to greater things,” Muyoti said.

Muyoti, the former Nairobi City Stars boss, took over at Nairobi United in January this year and has also led them to FKF Premier League promotion.

They lead the NSL standings with 66 points, eight ahead of second-placed APS Bomet.

