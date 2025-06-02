Mburu ready to save Kenya's sinking fortunes in men's 10000m - Capital Sports
Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu displaying his men's 10,000m silver medal at the Eugine Oregon Championships

Athletics

Mburu ready to save Kenya’s sinking fortunes in men’s 10000m

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2, 2025 – Japan-based athlete Stanley Mburu believes he is the man to reclaim Kenya’s lost glory in the men’s 10,000m.

Mburu says he has been grappling with injury for the past one year but is now rearing and ready to lead Kenya’s longtime search for a world title in the 25-lap race.

“I haven’t been very active in the past one year because I have been grappling with a groin injury but now I am back. I know as Kenyans we have been really struggling with winning medals in the men’s 10,000m and I want to try and win the world title in Tokyo this year…that is if I make the team.

Kenya’s last ever win in the men’s 10,000m at a major competition was in 2001 when Charles Kamathi clocked 27:53.25 to bag gold at the World Championships in Edmonton, Canada.

As far as the Olympics go, one has to go all the way back to 1968 when Naftali Temu clinched gold in Mexico City.

Since then, glory in the 25-lap race has eluded Kenyans, Mburu coming closest at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon where he clocked 27:27.90 to clinch silver.

The 25-year-old returned to action at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday where he clocked 13:38.17 to finish third in the men’s 5000m.

Mburu described his performance as a good day in office, noting that it is a precursor to the national trials for the World Championships in June.

“I am satisfied with my performance today. It has been long since I last run in the 5000m. Today, I wanted to test my body to see where I am at with my preparations and I am happy with what I’ve seen. It is a performance I will build on as I prepare to compete in the men’s 10,000m at the national trials,” the Nyandarua-based runner said.

Mburu further said he will be shifting his training base temporarily to Nyahururu as he intensifies preparations for subsequent competitions, including the Ekiden Relay – set for his Japan base.

In this article:
