Man City target Wolves defender Ait-Nouri - Capital Sports
Permanent move: French defender Rayan Aït-Nouri has joined Wolves on a five-year contract after a loan spell

Man City target Wolves defender Ait-Nouri

Published

MANCHESTER, England, June 2, 2025 – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has put Rayan Ait-Nouri at the top of his list to solve his side’s problematic left-back spot.

City have been operating without a specialist left-back since Benjamin Mendy left. He made his last appearance for the club in August 2021.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo and Josko Gvardiol are among the players who have had extended stints in the position.

Youngster Nico O’Reilly then filled the role towards the end of last season, including the FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace.

However, Guardiola is keen to address the issue this summer and Wolves defender Ait-Nouri is the man he wants.

No agreement is in place yet for the 23-year-old Algeria international but sources are confident it will happen.

Ait-Nouri has been named in Algeria’s squad for their friendlies against Rwanda (5 June) and Sweden (10 June).

City would need to complete the transfer before 10 June in order for Ait-Nouri to be available for the group stage of the Club World Cup.

