Liverpool's Kelleher set for £18m Brentford move - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

That's my boy: Jurgen Klopp (left)congratulates Caoimhin Kelleher (right) for keeping a clean sheet on his European debut

English Premiership

Liverpool’s Kelleher set for £18m Brentford move

Published

LONDON, England, June 2, 2025 – Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to move to Brentford after the clubs agreed a £12.5m fee for the player, rising to £18m in add-ons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Republic of Ireland international, 26, is seen as a replacement for the Bees’ number one Mark Flekken, who is heading to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga club have agreed a fee of about £8m for the 31-year-old Dutchman.

Kelleher has a year left on his contract at Anfield but Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the Premier League champions in July to compete for the number one shirt with established first choice Alisson Becker.

Kelleher has played in 25 Premier League games for Liverpool since making his debut five years ago.

He has also played in more than 40 cup games for the club, which means he has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups and a Uefa Super Cup in his time at Anfield.

Netherlands international Flekken joined Brentford from German side Freiburg for a reported £11m in May 2023.

He had kept more clean sheets than any goalkeeper in the Bundesliga over the previous two seasons and has only strengthened his reputation while at Brentford.

Flekken has played in all but two Premier League games over the past two seasons, registering 14 clean sheets and three assists.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved