Liverpool’s Kelleher set for £18m Brentford move

LONDON, England, June 2, 2025 – Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to move to Brentford after the clubs agreed a £12.5m fee for the player, rising to £18m in add-ons.

The Republic of Ireland international, 26, is seen as a replacement for the Bees’ number one Mark Flekken, who is heading to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga club have agreed a fee of about £8m for the 31-year-old Dutchman.

Kelleher has a year left on his contract at Anfield but Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the Premier League champions in July to compete for the number one shirt with established first choice Alisson Becker.

Kelleher has played in 25 Premier League games for Liverpool since making his debut five years ago.

He has also played in more than 40 cup games for the club, which means he has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups and a Uefa Super Cup in his time at Anfield.

Netherlands international Flekken joined Brentford from German side Freiburg for a reported £11m in May 2023.

He had kept more clean sheets than any goalkeeper in the Bundesliga over the previous two seasons and has only strengthened his reputation while at Brentford.

Flekken has played in all but two Premier League games over the past two seasons, registering 14 clean sheets and three assists.