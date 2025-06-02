Khawaja Emerges as Top Fundraiser at Rhino Charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – Safaricom-sponsored Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (AK44) has emerged as the top fundraiser in the 2025 edition of the Rhino Charge, raising KES 139.8 million in support of conservation efforts for Kenya’s critical water towers.

The second-highest fundraising team was Car No. 23, led by Peter Kinyua, which raised KES 13.5 million. Car No. 63, led by Tim Carstens, secured third place with KES 8.6 million.

“I want to thank all our sponsors, from corporates like Safaricom to the many individuals who supported my team and me in raising funds for this noble cause of environmental protection. We couldn’t have done it without your support,” said Adil Khawaja, Team Lead , AK44.

“While we didn’t hit our mark, we’re proud of what we achieved. We’re even more motivated to reach our goal next year. Overall, this year’s challenge was one of the best, featuring tough terrain and stunning landscapes.”

Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 (left) celebrates being awarded the top fundraiser with Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa (right) at the 2025 Rhino Charge Challenge, held at Saimo Soi in Baringo North. Adil and his team raised KES 139.8 million in support of conservation efforts for Kenya’s critical water towers

This year’s event was held in Saimo-Soi, Baringo county, and attracted 64 competing vehicles. Participants navigated rugged terrain in a unique motorsport challenge that raises funds for the conservation of Kenya’s water towers. This year’s edition raised a total of KES 269.5 million.

In the competition results, Team Huzi (Car No. 33), led by Jeremy Holley, took top honors after successfully navigating all 13 checkpoints across the challenging 27.3 km course.

The Smiling Shenzis (Car No. 22), led by Gray Cullen, came in second, while 2023 champions Team 48 Glen (Car No. 48), led by Mark Glen, secured third place.

“As a team, we’re really proud to have won this year’s title. It’s our first time finishing at the top in the 15 years we’ve participated. Last year we came in third, and this year we were determined to do better. This event is very important to us, and we remain committed to supporting its purpose,” said Jeremy Holley.

Safaricom contributed a total of KES 25.8 million towards the event through Car No. 44 and the EV Explorers, marking the first time an electric vehicle participated in the competition. In addition to financial support, Safaricom also provided 5G connectivity at the event and created an immersive “Emerald Experience” for attendees.

Fans and spectators were treated to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment, including a rare opportunity to watch the UEFA Champions League Final live in the wilderness.