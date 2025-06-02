Ingwe dent Gor title hopes with priceless draw in Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2, 2025 – Gor Mahia were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Monday evening.

Austine Odhiambo put K’Ogalo ahead after thirty minutes, firing low at the edge of the penalty box — with Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jnr rooted to his spot.

Brian Wanyama then equalised for the visitors after 52 minutes, making the most of a loose ball at the edge of the box to fire past Gad Matthews in K’Ogalo goal.

More to follow…