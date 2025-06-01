Were eyeing Diamond League debut in preps for Tokyo World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were wants to run in the Diamond League after securing his ticket to this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Were says the prestigious competition will provide him with the opportunity to prepare well for the global event in September.

“My next step is to compete in the Diamond League because I want to improve my time. The target is to take it to below 47 seconds,” he said.

Were continued his dalliance with the Kip Keino Classic, clocking a personal best (PB) of 48.34 to win the men’s 400m hurdles at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday.

Wiseman Were (L) and Botswana’s Tisang Kemorena, after the men’s 400m hurdles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Botswana’s Tisang Kemorena also timed a PB of 48.59 to finish second as Kipkorir Rotich, also of Kenya, gleaned out a PB of 49.17 in third place.

It was the second time for Were to punch his ticket at the World Continental Tour Gold competition, following last year when he clocked 48.57 at the Nyayo Stadium to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were celebrates after the men’s 400m hurdles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The success notwithstanding, Were believes there is much work to do in order to put up a good show in his second-ever appearance at the World Championships.

“It feels good to be able to qualify for the World Championships. I was always confident that I could do it today but there is still much work to do. This was only my third race of the season. I want to improve on my time,” the 27-year-old said.

Saturday’s race was his fourth international one, having competed at the Ugandan national trials, Botswana Golden Grand Prix and the Drake Relays.

In his last race before Kip Keino, Were clocked 49.43 to finish third in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, United States.