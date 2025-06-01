Not yet 'sherehe' for Moraa as hard work begins ahead of World Champs - Capital Sports
Kenya's Sarah Moraa in action in Heat 4 of the women's 800m. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS X

Athletics

Not yet ‘sherehe’ for Moraa as hard work begins ahead of World Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa believes the work is half done despite qualifying for the World Championships, set for this September in Tokyo.

Moraa says she wants to improve on her personal best (PB) to enhance her chances of a successful outing at the global competition.

“I am going to work hard to improve so that I can be in the team and go to Tokyo. I am going to work hard with my coach on my speed so that I can get a new PB again,” the 19-year-old said.

Moraa clocked a PB of 1:58.96 to finish the third in the women’s 800m at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

Fellow Kenyan, African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira, took top honour after clocking a PB of 1:58.31 as Botswana’s Oratile Nowe finished second in 1:58.47 – also a PB.

For Moraa, also the African champion, the race result was a perfect way to bounce back from the disappointment of last year’s edition at the Nyayo Stadium where she failed to finish in the same race.

The youngster also narrowly missed out on the Paris Olympics despite winning the African title in Douala, Cameroon in July last year, after falling short of the qualifying mark.

Reflecting on her fortunes on Saturday, Moraa says she is excited to have atoned for the wrongs of the past year.

“I am so excited to meet the qualifying mark for Tokyo…it is what I had wanted coming into this competition. I was under no pressure, though, and I thank the fans who came out to cheer us to victory. It was a huge motivation and I thank God for it,” she said.

