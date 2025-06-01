Njendu and Team Shine at KCB Golf Series in Karen

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – Rose Njendu led her team of Mutheu Ngunze, Elizabeth Kimkung and Rosemary Njogu to victory, claiming the overall team winners’ prize after returning 111 points at the Karen Country Club.

They triumphed over their closest challengers Atsango Lwande, Monica Kipchumba, Rebecca Juma and Violet Luchendo who collectively returned 110 points to emerge as the second best team.

Both teams have qualified for the grand finale.

“It is such an honor to be crowned the best team at this historic club. We came here knowing exactly that the competition was going to be tough, so we put our best foot forward, played for each other and ensured that we booked our slot in the tour’s grand finale. From now on, we will be practicing harder for the amateur event in December,” Njendu said.

Peerless golfer Alvin Mageto returned 43 stableford points to clinch the overall winner after countback.

“I had an incredible four-ball. I wish to extend my gratitude to Karen Country Club for their tireless efforts in ensuring that this course is in pristine condition. Today’s event was another reminder that this club can host tournaments of this magnitude. The sponsor also did a fantastic job,” Mageto said.

Joe Waigwa on the other hand returned 39 points to emerge the men’s winner after countback, beating James Karioki who finished second.

. In the highly contested ladies’ category, Rose Mambo clinched victory after countback with 42 points. Violet Luchendo finished second with an excellent 41 stableford points.

Nathan Kigemi was named the junior winner with 35 points while Scola Onsongo returned 37 stableford points to win the staff winner category. Peter Ndichu finished second after countback with 35 points.

Richard Gitahi was the guest winner with 43 points while Moses Oketch finished second with 42 points.

Mugambi Kimathi won the longest drive award in the men’s category while Annemarie Vallekoop won it in the ladies’ section.

On Sunday, KCB hosted a junior golf tournament at the same venue, further underscoring the Bank’s dedication to nurturing young talent in the sport.