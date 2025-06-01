Nairobi United beat Mara Sugar to book date with Gor in FKF Cup final - Capital Sports
Action between Nairobi United (in yellow) and 3K FC. PHOTO/FKF NSL

Kenyan Premier League

Nairobi United beat Mara Sugar to book date with Gor in FKF Cup final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – Nairobi United cruised to the final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup with victory over Mara Sugar in post-match penalties at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both teams were locked at 1-1 after normal regulation time, following two goals in a space of three minutes in the second half.

Substitute Michael Karamor put the Naibois in front in the 54th minute, heading in from Isaac Omweri’s corner.

However, Lameck Omondi levelled for the sugar millers, three minutes later, rifling in a right-footed shot past Nairobi keeper Ernest Muhammad.

Muhammad proved to be the hero in the post-match penalties, saving Eric Juma’s spot kick as Mara missed two other opportunities.

Nairobi United scored through Brian Ogutu, Rodgers Angal and John Otieno whereas Gideon Omondi shot over the bar.

The National Super League (NSL) side will now face nine-time champions Gor Mahia in the final.

