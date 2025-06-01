Man Utd confirm deal for Wolves’ Cunha

MANCHESTER, England, June 1, 2025 – Manchester United have agreed a deal with Wolves for the signing of Brazil striker Matheus Cunha.

The 26-year-old is set to become United’s first signing of the summer after the club activated a £62.5m release clause in Cunha’s Wolves contract.

The former Atletico Madrid forward will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

Cunha was in Manchester over the weekend to complete a medical with the club.

The deal, which is subject to visa approval and registration procedures, is expected to be completed once Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil later this month.

The forward has scored 31 goals in 76 appearances since completing a permanent move to Wolves in 2023.

More to follow.