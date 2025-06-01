Hundreds arrested in Paris clashes after PSG Champions League win

PARIS, France, June 1, 2025 – Hundreds of people have been arrested in Paris following clashes with police, after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans celebrated their club’s victory in the Champions League final.

Officers arrested nearly 300 people after clashes broke out near the city’s Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had watched the 5-0 win against Inter Milan in Munich on big screens.

Flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters were smashed and cars were torched amid the wild celebrations.

The chaos came after PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

The majority of fans celebrated peacefully, with many singing and dancing in the streets or blaring their car horns.

The Eiffel Tower was illuminated with PSG’s blue and red colours, and French President Emmanuel Macron, a keen supporter of Olympique de Marseille, posted on X: “A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening.”

Approximately 5,400 police were deployed across Paris in anticipation of the raucous celebrations.

Most of the almost 300 people detained were suspected of possessing fireworks and causing disorder, Paris police said.

“Troublemakers on the Champs-Elysees were looking to create incidents and repeatedly came into contact with police by throwing large fireworks and other objects,” police said in a statement.

Footage shared on social media, which has not been verified by the BBC, appeared to show crowds attempting to break into several shops on the Champs-Elysées, including Chanel and Foot Locker.

Riot police reportedly used a water cannon to stop a crowd reaching the Arc de Triomphe, and fired tear gas into the crowds.

Other clashes between police and crowds occurred on the Paris ring road. At least two cars were torched near PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau took a hard line against the disorder, writing on social media: “True PSG supporters are enjoying their team’s magnificent match.

“Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the police.”

Meanwhile, outside Paris, police said a car ploughed into PSG fans in Grenoble in south eastern France, leaving four people injured.

All those hurt were from the same family, police said. Two were seriously injured.

The driver handed himself into the police and was placed under arrest. A source close to the investigation told the AFP news agency it was believed the driver had not acted intentionally.

The PSG team will hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday when tens of thousands of supporters are expected to gather to get a glimpse of their returning team.

Macron’s office said he would host the victorious players on Sunday to congratulate them.