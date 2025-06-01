Exhausted Serem thanks crowd for pushing him to win Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – World Under 20 champion Edmund Serem credits the rapturous home crowd for victory at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Complex.

Serem says he was exhausted to the core but found a new burst of energy when the fans in the stands cheered him on.

“I was so fatigued after competing in Rabat (Diamond League) a week ago. Them (fans) cheering me on gave me the motivation to keep pushing on towards the finish line. I am very happy for the result I have achieved today. I was hoping to run a faster time but that was not possible because I have not trained this week,” the youngster said.

The African silver medalist clocked 8:27.68 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Continental Tour Gold event, in what was a neck-to-neck race with Ethiopian Dinka Fikadu, who timed a personal best (PB) of 8:27.97 in second place.

Gemechu Godana, also of Ethiopia, also clocked a PB of 8:31.82 in third place.

Serem’s success came only a week after he had finished third in the fourth leg of the Diamond League in the Moroccan capital – where he timed 8:07.47.

The 17-year-old has taken to the senior ranks as a fish to water, a fact he credits to having the right mentors around him.

“It is because I have the right mentors around me. I also train consistently with my older brother Amos (the 2021 World Under 20 champion) who has helped me a lot in my career. I have been following him closely to emulate what has worked for him in his career thus far,” Serem said.

Accompanying the youngster to the mixed zone was his father, Joseph, who expressed his pride in his sons’ achievements.

“I thank God for the far that he has come. I am proud of what he has achieved, alongside his brother Amos. I have worked hard to mentor them all their lives and encouraged them to specialise in the 3000m steeplechase,” Joseph said.

Joseph, himself a former athlete, is proud that his sons have enjoyed a successful career than him.

“I am a former athlete although I never got to reach the levels that these two boys have reached. As the Serem family we are so proud of them. I want them to continue growing in their careers and reach the levels of someone like Ezekiel Kemboi,” he said.