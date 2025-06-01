'Better version of me awaits,' - Omanyala says after Kip Keino setback - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala (L) runs against South Africa's Bayanda Walaza. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

‘Better version of me awaits,’ – Omanyala says after Kip Keino setback

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala has vowed to get better after a somewhat disappointing outcome at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Omanyala says he is going to take his training to the next level as he eyes more positive outcomes in subsequent competitions.

“Of course now we are going to take it to the next level. We are going to do things we have never done before. Thank you to the fans for coming out…it was electrifying,” he said.

The African record holder for the men’s 100m finished third after clocking 10.07.

World Indoor 60m silver medalist Kennedy Lachlan stormed to victory, clocking a personal best (PB) of 9.98 as South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza came second in 10.03.

Australia’s Kennedy Lachlan celebrates his win in the men’s 100m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Omanyala admitted he was disappointed with the time he posted, noting he should have run faster.

“Of course I expected faster but anyway, it’s already gone. We correct the mistakes as we move on. I am in the transition part so I am hopeful of putting it all together,” he said.

It was the 29-year-old’s slowest race this year, having competed at a number of events, including the Diamond League, Atlanta City Games, Ugandan national trials and the Botswana Golden Grand Prix.

It was also the third time he has failed to win the Kip Keino Classic following previous unsuccessful attempts in 2021 (2nd position) and 2024 (5th position).

